Hunger Games' Alexander Ludwig Marries Lauren Dear After They "Decided to Elope"

The Hunger Games star Alexander Ludwig has made things official with Lauren Dear.

The actor took to Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 3 to announce that the pair had recently tied the knot during an intimate ceremony just outside of Park City, Utah.

Alexander shared a photo of the newlyweds at the Lodge at Blue Sky resort, with the gorgeous snowy mountains behind them. In his post, he wrote that the only others present were the officiant, a photographer and their dog, Yam.

"My wife, my best friend, the future mother of my children, my everything. @laurendear," Alexander shared. "We decided to elope. It has been such a crazy year but it certainly put things into perspective. Life is too short And i didnt want to spend another day without calling this beautiful woman my wife."

Alexander, who had announced their engagement in November, explained that the pair plans to celebrate with more people once the ongoing pandemic is under control.

"Of course when things settle down we will have a proper celebration with our friends and family but for now- the love of my life, our dog yam, a yurt on a mountain top in the middle of nowhere sounded like the perfect beginning," he continued.