Peter Weber's Mom Barbara Reacts to His and Kelley Flanagan's Split

New year, new beginnings.
Peter Weber shocked Bachelor Nation fans when he announced that he and Kelley Flanagan were calling it quits after less than a year of dating. The 28-year-old pilot shared the news on Instagram on New Year's Eve.
"Love is a funny thing. It can make you you [sic] feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn't exist," The Bachelor alum opened up. "I'm here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways. While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn't work out in the end."
"Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for," Peter continued, "Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful [sic] came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life's greatest blessings on. These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together. Thank you Kelley."
And while many of the star's followers offered their support over his and Kelley's breakup, it was Peter's mom's comment that stuck out the most.
"Love can be fickle and it is not for the timid," Barbara Weber replied. "Those who have experienced it know this all too well. But it is better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all. Our hearts ache for you two."
The mother of two closed, "Kelley will always have a piece of our hearts and we wish her only the best. Mom and Dad."
Fans of Pilot Pete's know his mom has never been afraid to speak her mind. During his season of The Bachelor, Barb made it clear she was not a fan of Madison Prewett, who her son chose to be with after he ended his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss.
"She was so organic, she was just so loving towards me," Barb said of Hannah on After the Final Rose in March 2020. "And I just loved her. The next day, we met Madison, and it started out rocky...rocky road."
Chris Harrison described Barb's heated exchange with Madison on AFR as "the most awkward moment I've had in television."
The Bachelor Nation host told E! News in March 2020, "I was so uncomfortable because it has to do with family and family is something I kind of cherish and hold tight and I know Peter does too, so I know how heartbreaking it was. It was really really uncomfortable in a really sad way."
While Barb expressed she disliked Madison, she raved over Kelley and said she was "her fave."
In April 2020, a source told E! News Peter and Kelley were officially a couple after sparking romance rumors a month prior.
"They have been pretty inseparable this last month and Peter is still quarantining with Kelley in Chicago," the insider shared at the time. "Peter had an idea that things would play out like this. He knew what he was doing when he first flew to Chicago. He was very interested in Kelley from the start, and after spending a lot of time with her, he decided he wanted to be exclusive."
In December, the couple decided to take their romance to a new level by moving in together in New York City.
"So grateful Kell was on board with the move!" Peter shared in response to a fan question on Dec. 22. "I had actually made it a goal of mine when I turned 20 that I wanted to live in New York City before my 20s were up and I'm just barely crossing it off the list!"
However, following the pair's split, a separate source told E! News their big move proved to be "stressful."
"Peter ultimately was the one who ended it with Kelley, but she 100 percent agreed that they needed time apart," the source explained. "They had been fighting a lot, and the move was very stressful and put a lot of pressure on them."
The source added, "They spent the holidays apart, and Peter is already back staying with his parents in L.A. for now."
At this time, Kelley has yet to publicly comment on the breakup.