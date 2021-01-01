Ben Affleck Trying to Juggle His Dunkin' Donuts Order Is 2020 in a Nutshell

It's safe to say that Ben Affleck runs on Dunkin'.
On Wednesday, Dec. 30, the 48-year-old actor was photographed collecting his delivery order, which included a tray of iced coffees and a box of munchkins. This image has quickly become a meme online as the Oscar-winning A-lister appeared to struggle as he grabbed his goods from Dunkin'.
Namely, many felt this photograph of Ben was the perfect embodiment of 2020. From the exhausted look to almost dropping a delicious delivery, the Hollywood star had us thinking, "What a mood."
And we weren't the only ones relating to this content!
One Twitter user commented, "Ben Affleck really just gave us this gem to end 2020."
Another commenter wrote, "How Ben Affleck looks here is how I feel both emotionally and physically."
In addition to Ben's juggling struggles, Massachusetts fans got a kick out of The Town actor and director's Boston-themed t-shirt.
One fan added, "This absolutely pure Boston energy of this photo—the Dunks, the Sox shirt, iced coffee in winter, the doing too much crap yourself but also kind of hating it—is a balm to my spirit in these hard times."
However, as the meme began to pick up steam, others online called for people to leave the celebrity alone. Earlier today, Deadpool 2's Rob Delaney sounded off on the viral trend.
"Literally don't understand why people are posting the pic of Ben Affleck with many coffees," he expressed. "Do you not look like that when you attempt to grapple with more than 1 or 2 items of any size/shape? Leave us in peace."
However, this isn't the first time a photo of Ben has inspired memes on social media. In fact, an old pic of Ben smoking has been a fan favorite throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
One Twitter user even re-shared both the Dunkin' image and the smoking pic and wrote, "my year summed up in two Ben Affleck photos."
Raise your hand if you feel similarly!
Still, 2020 hasn't been too bad for Ben as it brought about a new relationship. We're, of course, talking about his romance with actress Ana de Armas.
Back in November, the love birds hit a major relationship milestone as they spent their first Thanksgiving together. The twosome, who will star together in the upcoming film Deep Water, an adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's 1957 novel, spent the holiday with Ben's kids, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8.
An E! News source shared at the time, "They had a busy few days of family time together and seem very happy."