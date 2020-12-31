Inside Kylie, Kendall and Kris Jenner's New Year's Trip to Aspen

Watch : Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster's Adorable 2020 Christmas Video

The Jenners are skiing into the New Year in style!

This week, Kylie and Kendall Jenner took a family trip with mom Kris to Aspen, Colorado, as they said goodbye to 2020.

The trio also invited Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble and some friends to join their snowy New Year's Eve festivities, filled with snowboarding, shopping and dining out. An eyewitness exclusively gave E! News all the details of their winter getaway.

On Tuesday, Dec. 29, the group set off in Kylie's private jet and kicked off their stay at a private house. Their first stop in Aspen was Gorsuch, where Kendall and Kylie got fitted for new boots and picked up their special Dior snowboards (of course).

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars put their new gear to good use on Wednesday, as Kendall and Kylie spent the morning on the slopes at Buttermilk Ski Resort with a few friends, including Fai Khadra and Hannah Logann.

After their day of snowboarding, they hit the town and went shopping at Prada, followed by a sushi dinner at Matsuhisa. A source told E! News, "They looked like they were having fun being out and about. They had a full day with a lot of sister time and then met up with Kris and Corey for shopping and dinner."