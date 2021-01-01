Kate Chastain Reveals If She'd Ever Return to Below Deck

Has Kate Chastain really hung up her epaulettes for good?
For an exclusive chat with E! News, ahead of Bravo's Friday, Jan. 1 premiere of Below Deck Galley Talk, the former Chief Stewardess revealed where she stood on returning to Below Deck.
According to Kate, who will serve as a Below Deck Galley Talk commentator, she "didn't miss" filming "at all."
"You know, I was not sure how I would feel watching season eight," Kate exclusively shared with E! News. "But, actually, I didn't miss it at all because I was just watching like, 'Oh, I know how much work that is.' 'Oh, I don't miss those uniforms.'"
What Kate does miss from filming Below Deck? The "beautiful Caribbean waters."
While Kate made it clear that she has no intention to return to Below Deck as Chief Stew, she teased her interest in another job role.
"I think that chapter is fully closed. I've hung up my epaulettes. I've retired the skort," she relayed. "But, I joke with people, I wouldn't mind going back for a charter to help out as 3rd Stew."
Per Kate, she'd be happy to "hide out in the laundry room" and "fold stuff."
She added, "I'd have no responsibility! I doubt that would happen, but it might be fun."
How do we make this happen, Bravo?
As E! readers may recall, in February 2020, Kate announced that she was leaving Below Deck after six seasons.
"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, I have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new land based role," the beloved Chief Stew shared on social media at the time. "I intend to step back as a senior member of the Below Deck Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support His Majesty Andy Cohen."
Although Kate set sail from Below Deck, she has remained a part of the Bravo family. Not only is she a co-host of Bravo's Chat Room, she's sharing her hilarious thoughts on Below Deck season eight for Below Deck Galley Talk.
In fact, Kate even shared with us her favorite moment from this season. Specifically, Kate called chef Rachel Hargrove's reaction to a ridiculous preference sheet "iconic."
"When Rachel told Captain Lee [Rosbach] to go 'F' himself, that was my favorite moment," the Bravo personality exclaimed. "It was iconic, it was unexpected, it was unbelievable."
As Kate continued, she said Rachel's reaction "really didn't surprise [her] at all" as she's worked with the chef before.
She concluded, "She is passionate, intense, highly intelligent. But you know, I'm glad we're friends because, if she's in a mood, get out of the way."
