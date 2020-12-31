20 Random 2020 TV Moments We Can't Stop Thinking About

Watch : Weirdest Pop Culture Moments of 2020

Congratulations! After almost 365 days of avoiding every single brick thrown our way during 2020, we almost made it to 2021, a year that (hopefully) promises radical change and a stop to the cancelation of beloved TV shows.

Like you, we spent a bulk of the year in front of a screen, Googling whether we'd get it from a takeout container and just how effective our masks were. But largely, we binged one TV show after the next, basking in the low-brow ridiculousness of Tiger King and trying not to have a meltdown over the too-real scenarios explored in I May Destroy You.

Next year's award shows will do an excellent job of praising the top-notch series we fell in love with and continued to re-watch, however, we're here to explore something a bit different: random TV moments we can't get out of our head. From Selling Sunset's Adnan Sen (you know, the scary guy with the $75 million listing) to all the times The Bachelorette's Brendain Morais wore turtlenecks in the middle of the desert, there were events we just couldn't stop discussing—and might never get over.