Dr. Drew Clarifies Comments About Coronavirus After Testing Positive

Dr. Drew is clarifying some mystifying comments he made about why he's "hoping for COVID."

On Dec. 28, he shared on Twitter that he'd had a fever for three days and was getting tested for the flu and COVID-19. The internist, whose full name is Drew Pinsky, confused fans when he wrote, "Goodtimes. Wishing for Covid since this virus is not fun. Stay well, wear a mask!"

When a Twitter user questioned the statement and called him an "a--hole," Dr. Drew replied, "Hoping for COVID so I achieve immunity and can go back out to take care of COVID patients without risking getting sick and taking up another hospital bed."

After officially testing positive, he then posted a nine-minute "Covid update" video on Instagram to answer questions and explain what he really meant.

"I put out on Twitter that I was thankful to get or wishing for a COVID positive test," he said. "If I did not have COVID, I had acute lymphocytic leukemia, which I did not want to have, because that's the only thing that would do what was happening to me."