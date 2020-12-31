Lamar Odom Accuses Ex-Fiancée Sabrina Parr of Hacking His Instagram

Watch : Lamar Odom & Sabrina Parr Reunite After Split

Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr have called it quits, yet again, but this time, it seems like it's for good.

On Wednesday, Dec. 30, the former Lakers star took to Instagram to accuse his ex-fiancée of allegedly hacking his Instagram account following their split. He wrote in a post about his business, "Unfortunately my social media platforms are being held hostage by my ex and we are working hard to recover my passwords for IG and Twitter."

He added in another post, "You've wronged me in so many ways and I was willing to walk away quietly but I see you want a show... I gave you a global platform. Use it for your good or it will destroy you. All the best."

Lamar's statement was seemingly in response to Sabrina's since-deleted Instagram Story, where she denied that she was in control of his account. "I find these accusations from Lamar and whoever he's working with extremely disappointing," she wrote. "We are no longer together and haven't been for a while."