These Were E! Readers' Top 10 Amazon Items of 2020

We love them, and now you do too! Shop our best-selling recommendations of the year.

By Carolin Lehmann 31 Dec, 2020 12:00 PMTags
E! Readers' Top 10 Amazon Items of 2020

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If there's one thing we know, it's that our readers are avid Amazon shoppers. We've covered countless affordable Amazon finds this year, from biker shorts to hand sanitizers, and some outsold the rest by a landslide.

Below, the top 10 Amazon items you, our readers, purchased this year (we've been keeping track). Here's your chance to add any to your cart that you haven't already! Plus, check out the articles we first recommended them in, linked in each product description. 

What to Blow Your Gift Cards on at Amazon

ComfiLife Premium Comfort Seat Cushion

This memory foam back pain relief cushion is still the perfect workspace addition for anyone who has found themself working from home this year. 

$30
Amazon

Poo-Pourri Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Spray in Coconut Lavender

This hand sanitizer that actually smells good was a back to school essential that you guys couldn't get enough of.

$6
Amazon

Ododos High Waisted Yoga Leggings with Pockets

Leggings are always better with pockets, and women with all body types swear by these, which have more than 21,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

$23
Amazon

Justin's Cinnamon Almond Butter Squeeze Packs

Kelly Ripa shared that she loves putting cinnamon almond butter on apples, and you seemed to love it too.

$12
Amazon

A Very Schitty Coloring Book

You loved this gift for the Schitt's Creek fan this holiday season.

$8
Amazon

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet With Assist Handle

This affordable, American-made cast iron skillet flew off the virtual shelves.

$27
$15
Amazon

Spalding Bootleg Yoga Pant

In the year of loungewear, these bootleg yoga pants for lounging around at home made a comeback. 

$17
Amazon

The Rural Diaries by Hilarie Burton

You were captivated by Hilarie Burton's memoir this year, where the actress opened up about One Tree Hill, TRL, falling for Jeffrey Dean Morgan and leaving Hollywood behind.

$16
Amazon

Japonesque Go Curl Eyelash Curler

Candace Cameron Bure revealed that she's a major fan of this affordable eyelash curler with more than 1,600 five-star reviews on Amazon. 

$11
Amazon

Baleaf High Waist Biker Shorts

Biker shorts were a major trend this year, and these affordable ones with pockets have almost 27,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

$20
Amazon

Up next, this $30 oversize cardigan has 8,400+ five-star Amazon reviews.

