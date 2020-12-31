These Were E! Readers' Top 10 Amazon Items of 2020

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If there's one thing we know, it's that our readers are avid Amazon shoppers. We've covered countless affordable Amazon finds this year, from biker shorts to hand sanitizers, and some outsold the rest by a landslide.
Below, the top 10 Amazon items you, our readers, purchased this year (we've been keeping track). Here's your chance to add any to your cart that you haven't already! Plus, check out the articles we first recommended them in, linked in each product description.
ComfiLife Premium Comfort Seat Cushion
This memory foam back pain relief cushion is still the perfect workspace addition for anyone who has found themself working from home this year.
Poo-Pourri Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Spray in Coconut Lavender
This hand sanitizer that actually smells good was a back to school essential that you guys couldn't get enough of.
Ododos High Waisted Yoga Leggings with Pockets
Leggings are always better with pockets, and women with all body types swear by these, which have more than 21,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
Justin's Cinnamon Almond Butter Squeeze Packs
Kelly Ripa shared that she loves putting cinnamon almond butter on apples, and you seemed to love it too.
A Very Schitty Coloring Book
You loved this gift for the Schitt's Creek fan this holiday season.
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet With Assist Handle
This affordable, American-made cast iron skillet flew off the virtual shelves.
Spalding Bootleg Yoga Pant
In the year of loungewear, these bootleg yoga pants for lounging around at home made a comeback.
The Rural Diaries by Hilarie Burton
You were captivated by Hilarie Burton's memoir this year, where the actress opened up about One Tree Hill, TRL, falling for Jeffrey Dean Morgan and leaving Hollywood behind.
Japonesque Go Curl Eyelash Curler
Candace Cameron Bure revealed that she's a major fan of this affordable eyelash curler with more than 1,600 five-star reviews on Amazon.
Baleaf High Waist Biker Shorts
Biker shorts were a major trend this year, and these affordable ones with pockets have almost 27,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.