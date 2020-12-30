Olivia Jade Promises to Return to YouTube Following Red Table Talk Interview

Olivia Jade is ready to make her comeback.
Just one day after her mom Lori Loughlin was released from prison, Olivia shared that she has plans to return to YouTube, following a one year hiatus. The influencer, who has 1.86 million subscribers, promised on Tuesday, Dec. 29, she will start creating YouTube content again.
The 21 year old announced her grand return after a fan wrote to her on TikTok, saying, "Please post again on YouTube I love watching your videos!!!" Olivia responded with a TikTok video to reveal, "Ok I will. I guess I will come back to YouTube," and added, "What! Ahh!"
She also thanked the fan for her nice note, saying, "Comments like this actually make my day and I just am really grateful."
Olivia pressed pause on her YouTube career for eight months after her mom was exposed for participating in the nationwide college admissions scandal in 2019.
In her first video since the investigation, posted in December 2019, Olivia explained, "Obviously, I've been gone for a really long time and as much as I wish I could talk about all of this, it's really hard for me to say this, just because I know that it's something that needs to be addressed... I didn't know exactly when I should come back to YouTube, but the reason for that is just because I'm legally not allowed to speak on anything going on right now."
Though she said, "I genuinely miss filming," she admitted that she "debated" for months whether there was any point in coming back.
The former student has lost several beauty partnerships, including one from Sephora. Her most recent video, titled "Everyday Routine," came out more than a year ago on Dec. 17, 2019, although she has been keeping busy on Instagram.
Last year, Lori surrendered to the FBI and was initially released on $1 million bond in March 2019. In May 2020, the 56-year-old Every Christmas Has a Story star pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Lori was sentenced to two months in prison and released on Monday, Dec. 28.
"She texted friends that she was out," a source exclusively told E! News this week. "She is relieved and incredibly happy it's over with, but she is still very worried about Mossimo Giannulli and upset for him." Her husband remains in prison until April for his involvement in the scheme.
Lori and Mossimo have paid off their combined $400,000 fine as well. In August, the Fuller House actress expressed her remorse to a judge, saying, "I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass. I thought I was acting out of love for my children but in reality it only underlined and diminished my daughters' abilities."
Olivia Jade, who posed for staged rowing photos to help secure her admission to the University of Southern California, gave her first public interview after the scandal on Dec. 8.
She appeared on Red Table Talk alongside hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris and called herself the "poster child of white privilege" on the show.
She further apologized on her parents' behalf for the cheating misconduct, saying, "There is no justifying or excusing what happened because what happened was wrong. And I think every single person in my family can be like, that was messed up. That was a big mistake."
Following her Red Table Talk interview, a source told E! News that the YouTuber was trying to clear the air and "vowing to try to do and be better."
We learned, "She's not rushing to make anything look better, but she's putting the time in. She's been down to Watts with her sister, and together they are organizing gifts for the kids there. She's also mentoring kids and sponsoring a few kids per year."
Her tell-all earned her support from fellow young stars, including Sofia Richie and co-host Willow, who supposedly felt that Olivia Jade "does deserve a second chance."
Still, Willow's grandmother Adrienne gave her real thoughts on the Keep It podcast on Dec. 23, and said the situation "was frustrating." She explained, "I felt like, as a 21-year-old young adult, that she needed to be way more aware of what's going on in the world, and that was a little frustrating." Yet, the Facebook Watch host feels Olivia "handled the situation well."
All eyes are on her channel to see what content she'll post now that she's reunited with her mom.