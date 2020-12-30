Hailey Bieber Breaks Down Her Quarantine Diet and Fitness Routine

Hailey Bieber is sharing all of her glowing skincare secrets.
During a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, the 24-year-old model opened up about her healthy eating habits—a major part contributor to clear skin—while quarantining with her husband Justin Bieber.
"I tried a plant-based diet for two months during quarantine," she explained. "I felt great and I had a lot of energy, but it was not for me. I don't eat a strictly plant-based diet and I do still eat meat. I just don't eat a lot of it. I've picked up more fish, greens, and lentils."
The bareMinerals ambassador also added, "My skin feels the best when I've been in the ocean. Salt water is the best skin healer for me, and I've found that nature can be the most soothing for my sensitive skin."
And while many people were relaxing (or making banana bread) during quarantine, the socialite was busy intensely working out her body. "It was very jarring to go from a busy lifestyle where I'm constantly moving to complete standstill, so I gave myself a quarantine workout routine."
She revealed, "I used to be a dancer, so I love Pilates because it really elongates and strengthens my muscles. That's probably my favorite workout. I also recently started to box for some cardio. I found that remembering the combinations and learning how move your body in boxing has been good for mental health."
Later in the interview, Hailey revealed her personal self-care secrets. She noted that during quarantine she "started testing out different face masks and indulging in facial massage" as she's a "believer in facial massage to keep the skin looking fresh and young."
She also shared a "relaxing steam" was also a go-to home remedy. "I love to be able to like sweat in a steam and then follow it with cold water, especially during the flu season or if you feel a cold coming on," she added. "It's a good stress-reliever[sic] too."