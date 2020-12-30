Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Kiernan Shipka Says Double Sabrinas Are "Cataclysmic"

Watch : "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" Cast Talks Double Sabrinas & Final Season

If you're worried Chilling Adventures of Sabrina might end on a boring note, we're here to tell you to worry no more.

The Netflix drama is coming to an end with its fourth installment, which arrives Dec. 31, and it's a season chock-full of excitement and witchy fun. In fact, it's double the witchy fun, thanks to double Sabrinas.

At the end of part three, Sabrina used a bit of time travel trickery to split herself into two. Sabrina Spellman lives her life as usual as a teen witch, and Sabrina Morningstar has taken her rightful place as the queen of Hell. Now, the two have to figure out how to coexist without everything falling apart.

"Sabrina duplicating herself sort of upset the cosmos, to put it lightly," Kiernan Shipka told E! News. "They weren't down for two of them. It was a bit cataclysmic if you will."

Or perhaps a better word is "apocalyptic."

"Sabrina Morningstar is lovely and offers a lot of help in saving the world, so what came first, you know the chicken or the egg?" she continued. "I don't know, probably Sabrina duplicating herself and inciting an apocalypse..."