Revisiting Reese Witherspoon's Star-Studded Dating History: Ryan Phillippe, Jake Gyllenhaal and More

Watch : Reese Witherspoon Reacts to Ryan Phillippe's 2002 Oscars Moment

Reese Witherspoon brought back major nostalgic vibes when she mentioned her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe on a podcast.

On The HFPA in Conversation, host and journalist Margaret Gardiner asked the actress about the time she and the actor co-presented an award at the 2002 Oscars, during which he said she should speak before him because she makes more money than him. Reese said in the interview that the moment "wasn't scripted" and she did not know he would say it ahead of time.

"There's so few women that make a lot of money that sometimes they're shamed for it, and sometimes they are expected to give more and do more and be more to others in the same position that, say, a male movie star would not be expected to," Reese said. "But I do think gender norms have changed quite a bit since that moment in 2000 or something."