Billie Eilish Reveals the Real Story Behind Her Mullet Haircut

Billie Eilish is an open book, especially when it comes to her hair journey.
While participating in Instagram Story's "post a photo of" challenge on Tuesday, Dec. 29, the 10-time Grammy winner was asked by a fan to share a pic of "The most f--ked your hairs been." In response, the 19-year-old star obliged by spilling details on her locks.
In the video she posted, the "everything i wanted" singer can be seen pulling short strands of hair from the middle of her head. She captioned the post, "don't trust just anyone who says they're good with color my hair continued to all out in chunks for the next two months after this."
The breakage flashback also shed even more light onto Billie's highly discussed neon-green mullet. In the Story, she shared a side-profile pic with the top of her hair circled. The photo was captioned, "these pieces were just all the hair that got burnt off that had grown back. while everyone thought i got a mullet."
Billie—who is releasing her first documentary, Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry, next month—has been doing a lot of explaining when it comes to her hair lately. Last week, she warned her fans through her Instagram Story to stop making fun of her hair or she wouldn't release the album she's currently working on.
"I have a fun story to tell you, but first: f—k you guys. Stop making fun of me," she said at the time. "My god. I'm f—king making you an album. I will not put it out if you keep making fun of my hair. Shut up!"
She also added a timeline to when fans can say goodbye to the green, adding, "I'm changing it after the doc comes out. It's going to be the end of an era. I'm gonna give you a new era."
Billie also took to her Instagram Story this week to react to losing 100,000 followers.
Also during the "post a photo of" challenge, the star shared "a drawing you're really proud of," which happened to be sketches of women's breasts. When a Twitter user pointed out the astronomical follower less than an hour later, Billie responded with, "LMFAOOO y'all babies smh."