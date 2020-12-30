Hilaria BaldwinLori LoughlinKardashiansCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewPhotosVideos

Ciara and Vanessa Bryant Celebrate Christmas With Winter Getaway

Ciara and Vanessa Bryant celebrated their first Christmas without Kobe Bryant by heading to Montana for a ski trip. See all the adorable photos of their kids inner tubing and playing in the snow.

By Cydney Contreras, Lindsay Weinberg 30 Dec, 2020 2:07 AMTags
CiaraKobe BryantHolidaysCelebritiesRussell Wilson
Watch: Ciara & Russell Wilson Share Video of Newborn Son

The besties are back at it! After taking a trip to Cabo in October, pals Vanessa Bryant and Ciara embarked on another getaway this week—winter edition. 

For their first Christmas without the late Kobe Bryant, the pair and their families headed to Montana for a ski trip.

Ciara said it was the first time she's tried the snowy sport. The "I Bet" singer wrote on Instagram, "The very 1st Time I Skied. So much fun. Figuring it all out! Heading to the slopes," along with a video of herself, decked out in a Moncler puffer jacket.

She and Vanessa posted more than a dozen pics of their icy vacay, which showed the close-knit group playing eight-ball, decorating Christmas cookies, going inner tubing at night and clocking in some quality time with their kids.

On the trip were Vanessa and Kobe's daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 1. Their 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in January in the same helicopter crash that killed the basketball legend.

photos
Vanessa Bryant's Mexico Vacation With Ciara & Lala Anthony

On Sunday, Vanessa shared a smiling picture of herself with her two little girls in the snow, all wearing warm beanies. The 38-year-old mother captioned it, "Making snow memories." 

Trending Stories

1

Here's How Billie Eilish Lost 100,000 Followers In Less Than An Hour

2

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She's 4 Weeks Sober

3

Miley Cyrus Fantasizes About "Sharing a Life" With Harry Styles

She later honored Gianna, who was nicknamed Gigi, by sharing one of Natalia's Instagram videos and noting that her eldest daughter is "always making jokes about mom just like my Gigi." 

Natalia captured a sister moment out on the slopes, too. She proved to be a Frozen fan when she appropriately captioned a pic of herself and Bianka (whom she lovingly called "B.B Kiddo") with, "Some People Are Worth Melting For." The big sis added, "I know I look like my mom in this pic lol! Must be the brows @vanessabryant." 

Also enjoying Montana was baby Win, Ciara's 5-month-old son, who made cameos in a few cute selfies.

The Beauty Marks Entertainment CEO and her husband Russell Wilson share 3-year-old daughter Sienna Princess as well, but more kids could be in their future.

The Seattle Seahawks football pro recently hinted in an Instagram video that he wants more children. He told Ciara, "We're going to have more of these little things." Not so fast... the supermom seemed willing to press pause on the baby making, as she retorted, "OK, sit down."

Although the ski adventure appeared to be a girls' trip without Russell, the ladies took a break from inner tubing to give him an Instagram shout out during their getaway.

Ciara posted a picture of her husband in a Lakers jersey with Kobe's numbers, 8 on the front and 24 on the back. She wrote yesterday, "So Proud of You Baby! Best There Is! Way to Win!"

Vanessa was also moved by the gesture, writing on her feed, "Way to represent brother," and adding, "My baby's @kobebryant #MambaMentality will live on forever." 

See more snowy pictures from the friends' winter wonderland below.

Instagram
Winter Vibes

Clearly, Ciara was on the nice list since Santa Claus brought her a Moncler snow suit to ride the slopes in.

Instagram
The Great Outdoors

Even though the sun's gone down, the families head outdoors for a bit of late night tubing. 

Instagram
No Grinches Here!

Vanessa shares a video of her, Ciara and their little girls looking for the Grinch at the top of the mountains. 

Instagram
Say Cheese

Natalia pokes fun at her mom for having music playing on her iPhone as they snowboard on their Christmas getaway. 

Instagram
Snow Bunnies

Ciara jokes, "The Slopes Ain't Ready," as the two moms ride to the top of the mountain in their finest and, most importantly, warmest gear. 

Instagram
Twinning

Vanessa shares a Kodak moment with Natalia, aka her "Nani Banani."

Instagram
BFFs

All best friends have nicknames for their BFF. Ciara and Vanessa's pet name for each other just happen to be "shawty," per their Instagram posts. 

Instagram
Sugar & Spice

The Bryant and Wilson families give pro bakers a run for their money with festive cookie designs. 

Trending Stories

1

Here's How Billie Eilish Lost 100,000 Followers In Less Than An Hour

2

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She's 4 Weeks Sober

3

Miley Cyrus Fantasizes About "Sharing a Life" With Harry Styles

4
Exclusive

Constance Wu Gives Birth to First Baby With Boyfriend Ryan Kattner

5

Reese Witherspoon Was "Flummoxed" by Ex Ryan's Money Comment at Oscars