5 Outrageous Moments From the Latest Celebrity Game Face

Watch : Watch Mario Lopez Shimmy His Hips Like Shakira

E!'s Celebrity Game Face has been a great escape during this less-than-spectacular year, and tonight's brand new episode was no exception.

As per usual, host and executive producer Kevin Hart led teams—sisters Sherri Shepherd and Lauren Marshall, best friends Karen Gillan and Addie Weyrich, and couple JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Nick Swisher—through a fun and LOL-worthy game night. Participating in outrageous challenges such as "Mouthing Off" and "Name That Dance," the star-studded competitors made a fool out of themselves from the comfort of their very own living rooms, all for a chance to win the coveted "Hart of Champion" trophy and award money for the charity of their choice.

Thankfully, the game show will return with new episodes in 2021, but in the meantime, keep scrolling to look back at all of the most hilarious Celebrity Game Face moments from tonight's showdown (and find out who won the famed trophy!).