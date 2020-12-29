Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Stars Offer a Romance Update and Hope For Nabrina

Watch : "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" Cast Spills on Romance

Unspeakable horrors may be coming to Greendale, but the romance is still alive.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns for its fourth and final installment this week, and as Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) and her friends are dealing with the arrival of the Eldritch terrors, they're also still dealing with matters of the heart.

At the end of part three, Roz (Jaz Sinclair) and Harvey (Ross Lynch) were still going strong, as were Theo (Lachlan Watson) and Robin (Jonathan Whitesell). The biggest question is whether or not there's a chance for Sabrina and Nick (Gavin Leatherwood), also known as Nabrina, who have really had a hard time of things since he got back from Hell. Right now, it's not totally clear if they'll work things out in time for the show's finale.

Ahead of the season four premiere on Thursday, Dec. 31, we got some of the cast to weigh in on their character's romantic prospects as the series wraps up, and it sounds like good news for everybody.