Chrissy Teigen Hosts Surprise Math Competition for John Legend's 42nd Birthday

Chrissy Teigen had John Legend put his 6th grade skills to the test by hosting a "math-off." Scroll on to see footage from the competition.

John Legend is an award-winning singer, producer…and mathlete?

The star celebrated his 42nd birthday on Dec. 28th with a sixth-grade math competition. Chrissy Teigen hosted the event and gave Legend and his opponent, cinematographer pal Mike Rosenthal, a 40-question test that brought them back to their middle school days. In fact, the 35-year-old cookbook author documented the mini math bowl and turned it into a pretend game show for her social media followers.

"For John's birthday, we created the ultimate math-off competition," Teigen, dressed in a sparkly gown, explained on Instagram. "John and Mike love doing math." 

From simplifying algebraic expressions to solving addition word problems, the competitors covered it all. There were even bonus questions for extra points. However, the players didn't exactly ace the exam with ease.

"All the fractions and the exponents, I do not remember how to treat them," Legend—who sported a bow tie, suspenders and taped-up glasses for the occasion—admitted. 

In the end, Legend was the one to take home the trophy. After the victory, Teigen—who is currently vacationing with her family, Rosenthal and his celebrity hairstylist wife Jen Atkin in St. Barts—interviewed her husband and asked him how he felt about his big win. "I feel like I might get laid tonight," he responded.

Then, it was time for a quick wardrobe change and a delicious dinner. Of course, Legend and Teigen's 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles joined in on the fun. To see more of the family's precious pics over the years, scroll on.

Instagram
Birthday Fun

Chrissy hosted a math competition and family dinner for John's 42nd birthday on Dec. 28, 2020.

Instagram
Let's Eat

"Superheroes and sushi was a hit!!" Chrissy wrote on Instagram as John and Miles enjoyed a sushi class with Krispy Rice. "I cannot thank @krispyrice enough for making this happen for our little class." 

Instagram
Busted

Want to be a fly on the wall in the Legend-Teigen house? Chrissy's Instagram Stories could help! The Cravings author documented John enjoying father-daughter time as Luna was styled in Mini Boden.

Instagram
Family Rules

Life isn't always pretty, but it's always filled with love in this household. "Forever!" Chrissy wrote on her Instagram

 

Instagram
Bed Time

When it was time for Chrissy to read a children's book, the proud mom snuggled up with the Barefoot Dreams In The Wild throw.  

Instagram
Twinning

While celebrating Fourth of July 2020, Chrissy captured John and their son Miles wearing matching swimsuits.

instagram
Let's Eat!

"First rice krispies!" Chrissy shared on Instagram while cooking with Luna in her Little Sleepies outfit. "We do less then the full amount of cereal and add peanut butter chips. Also make sure to fold in mini marshmallows that aren't melted at the end. And don't press into the pan! We want gooey, stretchy pieces." 

Instagram
Miles Turns 2!

"Happy birthday to the boy who gives our household so much life," wrote Chrissy Teigen on Instagram, wishing her little boy a happy birthday. "You're bonkers, my tiny fearless love bug, but I wouldn't have it any other way. I melt every time I look at your cheeky little face. I love you, happy TWO!"

Instagram
Happy Birthday, Miles!

"Our little guy is 2 today," wrote John Legend to his little boy Miles. "Happy birthday, Miles!"

 

Instagram
Family Time

"Quaranteam," John captioned the photo in April 2020.

Instagram
Cuddles on the Couch

"Dysfunction junction," Chrissy captioned the image.

Boys and Bears

John and Miles look just as cute as that pile of teddy bears in this photo.

NBC
A Legendary Christmas

Chrissy, John, Luna, and baby Miles were so festive and fun while filming their NBC holiday special this November.

Instagram
Piggyback Time

Prince Charming and his little princess reporting for duty!

Instagram
Bath Babies

We can't get over this picture of Luna and Miles enjoying bath time together.

Playing House

Legend's ladies looked like they were having a blast playing together in this snap.

Twinning

Miles is the spitting image of his famous father!

Instagram
Piano Partners

In this sweet snap, it was clear that Luna takes after her dad.

Sweet Smooches

Teigen is just a teeny bit too short to give her baby girl a smooch when she's on Legend's shoulders, but doesn't that make this moment cuter?

Instagram
Reading Rainbow

Luna looked so cute as she headed to her first week of school in 2018.

Instagram
Jet Setting Siblings

Luna and Miles are so tiny in those airplane seats and therefore we can't help but smile even more when looking at them.

Rawr!

So cute! Luna got inspired by the alligator statue to open her mouth wide and show off her animal side.

Instagram
Adventures with Animals

This family photo got ambushed by an adorable animal, but it's still so cute!

Animal Love

Luna is amazed by the blue and yellow bird perching in front of her while being held his dad's arms.

Sing it Out

Legend may be the professional musician in the family, but that doesn't mean that Miles doesn't love hearing his mom sing. His favorite song? "Copacabana," of course!

Play Time

The 40-year-old singer and his daughter made the most of their surroundings as they played together on the grass while on vacation in Bali.

Third Child?

Teigen joked that she has twins now after Luna asked her to feed her baby doll in addition to her baby brother.

Instagram
Beach Bums

There's nothing like sun, sand, surf, and sweet siblings!

Instagram
Park Pals

Legend and his daughter enjoyed some fun in the sun while at the park.

Partner in Crime

The Ohio native held hands with his daughter in this sweet pic.

