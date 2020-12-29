Hilaria BaldwinLori LoughlinKardashiansCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewPhotosVideos

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why She's Been Less Active on Social Media

Under a recent Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian shared why she’s taking a hiatus from social media these days. Keep scrolling for the sweet response.

By Mona Thomas 29 Dec, 2020 4:49 PMTags
Everyone needs a little R&R, just ask Khloe Kardashian.

On Monday, Dec. 29, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram to share why she's been taking some time off from her often very active Twitter account. 

After a fan commented on a recent Instagram "come back to Twitter we miss you," the mom of 2-year-old True Thompson responded, "I'll be back soon. I've been taking a social media break. Just pop in from time to time but I am enjoying the holiday time with my TuTu." 

Indeed, over the holidays, instead of endlessly scrolling, she and True spent their time decorating (and eating) gingerbread cookies—and hanging out with life-size gingerbread people. "Christmas Eve!!!! Moments with my True!! The sweetest!!" she captioned a shot of their winter activities. "Gingerbread house creations and plenty of candy eating!"

And while Tristan Thompson wasn't pictured in any of the day's festivities, he and Khloe were seen together the week earlier in Boston, where he now plays for the Celtics. 

As for the couple's current status, a source told in E! back in October, "They are together and very happy. She's very happy that he's around and that things have been going as well as they have. 

Check out the photos and videos below for the gingerbread frenzy! 

