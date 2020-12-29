Sarah Hyland Revisits the Heartbreaking Moment She Felt Her "Worst" in Throwback Photo

Watch : Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Share Wedding Update

Sarah Hyland is revisiting a heartbreaking moment from her past.

On Monday, Dec. 28, the XOXO actress participated in the "post a pic of" challenge on her Instagram Story, where a fan requested she share a photo of "a moment where you felt your worst but had to fake being okay for a pic."

In response, the Modern Family alum posted a photo of her and Vanessa Hudgens sitting front row at the MOSCHINO Spring-Summer 2018 Menswear and Women's Resort presentation in Los Angeles. She captioned the snap, "Was on dialysis and had my heart broken just days before this picture. Thank god I had @vanessahudgens by my side at the event."

As fans may recall, Sarah Hyland dated Dominic Sherwood for two years following her 5-year relationship with her longtime boyfriend, Matt Prokop. The star and British Shadowhunters met on the set of the 2014 film Vampire Academy and were seen kissing out in Hollywood by February 2011. The former couple even spent Valentine's Day together at Disneyland that year.