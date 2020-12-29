Christina Aguilera and Matthew Rutler Get Cozy in Rare Photos From Christmas

Xtina got herself a white Xmas!
We're willing to wager that Christina Aguilera was the only one in L.A. with a white Christmas this year. The singer shared some rare images of herself with her longtime partner Matthew Rutler over the holiday weekend, and revealed that the duo spewed artificial snow in their front yard to make it into a true winter wonderland.
One video showed the white fluff falling onto their spacious yard, which also features palm trees and a basketball court. "This is how you get snow in L.A.," the 40-year-old star said on camera.
Other images captured the lovers posing in Santa hats in their pool with a bounce house in the background. A shirtless Matthew had on a striped hat and fake fuzzy beard, while Christina rocked a low-cut swimsuit and Minnie Mouse Santa hat.
Another festive pic depicted her in sunglasses holding up a sparkling glass of champagne, while the family's dogs frolicked in the faux snow.
The former Voice judge captioned the pics on Instagram, "holiday photo dump - stay home edition" with a palm tree and snowflake emoji.
Christina and Matthew got engaged for Valentine's Day in 2014 after meeting on the set of the 2010 movie Burlesque. The perfect pair welcomed their daughter Summer Rain Rutler, 6, a few months later in August. She's also mom to 12-year-old Max Bratman, whom she shares with her ex-husband Jordan Bratman.
Matthew wished their girl a happy 6th birthday in August, writing on Instagram, "It has been so bittersweet watching you grow up before my eyes. You love snakes but you give me butterflies and I couldn't be more excited to watch you spread your wings and soar. I'll be there for every flight. I love you."
And earlier this month, Christina celebrated her 40th birthday by breaking down the stigmas surrounding aging.
"Dear 40, What a beautiful concept... to not only be 'turning' 40, but to be ARRIVING at 40!" she wrote on social media. "This ever-present social stigma exists around getting older, but I have ALWAYS embraced it! I am forever an old soul and I appreciate the wisdom, grace and beauty that comes with each new year of life."
The "Reflection" artist showed off her curves over on TikTok as well, strutting to Megan Thee Stallion's song "Body" as she wore a gold and black bodysuit. Forty never looked so good!
Take a look at Xtina's most iconic outfits on and off screen.