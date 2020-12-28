Kourtney Kardashian Jokes “Get Me Pregnant” After Her Bikini Photos Spark Speculation

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Shares a Cryptic Quote About an Ex

Is Kourtney Kardashian down for baby No. 4?!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star got fans all excited when she wrote on Instagram that she's ready to be pregnant again. But don't get too ahead of yourself, because it was all a joke with her friend Sarah Howard, who is the Chief Content Officer of Kourtney's lifestyle brand Poosh.

Let's rewind: Yesterday, Kourtney shared a spicy throwback pic of herself wearing a bikini in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. She showed off her bod in the pink swimsuit and captioned it, "little Cabo daydream."

However, some sneaky fans thought she looked pregnant in the photo, which they assumed was recent. One wrote, "does anyone else see a baby bump or am i crazy." Another said, "I hope that's a baby in kourts belly."

So, when pal Sarah wrote, "Let's have a baby" with heart emojis, Kourt addressed the speculation with a little humor.

The 41-year-old mom of three commented back, "get me pregnant."