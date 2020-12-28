Score Major Savings on Stylish Kicks During Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's the most wonderful time of the year! Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale is here and the opportunities to save big are endless.
In case Santa didn't get you the pair of winter boots or sneakers you wanted, Nordstrom has you covered. Now through January 1, you can save up to 75% off best-selling shoe styles for the whole family. With such incredible deals, you might as well start off the year on the right foot and get yourself a pair of shoes that you absolutely love.
Our favorite? These Nike Air Max sneakers to help us with our New Year's fitness goals.
For our 13 shoe picks from the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale, keep scrolling!
Coach Rilee Knee High Boot
These Coach boots were made for walking! With full-grain leather and embossed logos on the sides, the Rilee boot will elevate any outfit.
Sanctuary Aerial Platform Espadrille Sandal
It's never too early to get your spring and summer shoe wardrobe ready. Not to mention these Sanctuary sandals are a great deal, too!
Cole Haan Grand Evolution Wingtip Derby
These derby shoes are pretty snazzy! You can dress them up or down and still be the best dressed person in any room.
UGG Mini Classic Stellar Sequin Boot
Sparkly and oh so cozy, these mini UGG boots will keep your feet warm while adding a stylish touch to any outfit.
Nike Air Max Up Sneaker
Start your New Year's resolutions off on the right foot! These Nike kicks will provide comfort during the most-grueling workouts.
Danna Pointed Toe Pump
Having a classic pair of pumps in your closet is a must. This style is perfect for dressing up any outfit or just wanting to feel fancy when you are hanging around the house!
Hunter Original Short Waterproof Rain Boot
These watertight boots will help you get through the rainy and snowy days ahead.
Nike Air Max 95 NRG Sneaker
With layers of earthy recycled canvas and aerodynamic curves, you'll be making a stylish yet eco-smart fashion statement.
Kid's Geox Flexyper ABX Boot
These kid's boots are so freaking cute! Not only do they provide great support, they will also keep your little one's feet warm all winter long.
Vince Camuto Mindinta Chain Trim Combat Boot
With chain detailing, these boots are the definition of chic! Pair them with some leather pants and a sweater for a complete winter look.
Nike Blazer Mid '77 High Top Sneaker
These classic high top sneakers will compliment almost any outfit and season.
Kid's Vans Comfycush Old Skool Sneaker
These kid's sneakers by Vans are so cute and serve as the perfect addition to any outfit.
