Liam Payne Weighs In On Harry Styles' Vogue Cover

Watch : Harry Styles Claps Back at Commentator Candace Owens

If one thing is for sure, it's that Liam Payne has Harry Styles' back.

Though it's been years since they were bandmates in One Direction, Liam is applauding Harry for remaining true to his character. During a recent chat with Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast, the 27-year-old singer explained why he would put Harry on the "Nice List" this year.

"He's never really lost himself, even in spite of everything after the band," Liam said, adding that he and Harry "didn't speak for a long time" after the band went on hiatus in 2015. "Then I remember seeing him...it was actually at Jingle Bell Ball, backstage for the first time in a long time...and he's still the same guy he was when we left each other in that dressing room as the band kind of stopped for a little bit."

When host Roman brought up Harry's recent history-making Vogue cover story—which sparked backlash from author Candace Owens who said to "bring back manly men"—Liam praised the "Sign of the Times" singer for how he handled the controversy.