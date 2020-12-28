Get These Bestselling Champagnes & Sparkling Wines Delivered for New Year's Eve

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
2020 has been a less-than-stellar year, so all the more reason to ring in 2021 with a POP! Having the right champagne or sparkling wine on hand is key for your New Year's Eve at-home celebration, and you can get one (or a ton) delivered to your doorstep 2020-style thanks to Drizly. Yes, in case you haven't yet heard, it's perfectly legal order alcohol online, plus it keeps you safe and snug at home.
Below, some of Drizly's sparkling wine and champagne bestsellers for any budget to get you started.
Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label Champagne
This dry selection from France is the perfect pair for a charcuterie board.
Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut Champagne
Go for a classic with this fruity, dry champagne.
La Marca Prosecco
You can't go wrong with this affordable option from Italy, which has notes of green apple and grapefruit.
Veuve Clicquot Rosé Champagne
If you're a rosé fanatic and looking to splurge a bit, opt for this bright champagne that has notes of dried fruits.
Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte Brut Reserve Exclusive
This champagne with notes of pear and apple pairs well with fruit and shellfish.
Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut Champagne
This fruity-floral champagne pairs with white fish and chicken.
Moët & Chandon Impérial Rosé Champagne
This rosé champagne option is fruity and bright.
Korbel Brut California Champagne
Save with this option from Sonoma County, California that has a medium-dry finish.
Chandon Brut Sparkling
This Napa Valley, California sparkling wine pairs great with cheese, shellfish and more.
Mionetto Prosecco Brut
This affordable prosecco from Italy has apple and honey notes.