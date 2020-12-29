2020 in Review: Here Are the Celebrity Moments You Couldn’t Get Enough Of

Yes, 2020 was a painful year, but through it all, pop culture had our back. From the TV shows that kept us company to the songs that kept us sane to the social media trends that kept us laughing and the celebs who kept us guessing, it was the multi-faceted world of entertainment that had us pushing forward through even the darkest of days. And we know you feel the same.

Before we kick this year to the curb, E! News wanted to hear from you, dear reader. What were the moments you couldn't stop obsessing over this year? The news that brightened up even the most monotonous of weeks? We invited you to make your voice heard by voting for things that mattered most (in celebrity-land, that is), and boy did you deliver.

You weighed in on the TV moments that left you slack-jawed from the spot you'd burrowed into on your couch, the Hollywood breakups that crushed you and the requited celeb crushes that reignited your belief in love.