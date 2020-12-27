Alec Baldwin Defends Wife Hilaria After She's Accused of Faking Her Spanish Accent

Watch : Hilaria Baldwin's Reaction to Amy Schumer's Holiday Prank

In a lengthy Instagram video, Alec Baldwin seemingly called out media outlets that accused his wife Hilaria Baldwin of faking her Spanish accent.

"We live in a world now where we're hidden behind the anonymity of social media. People feel that they can say anything. They can say anything. They probably would like to do anything if they weren't at risk of getting caught and going to prison," the 30 Rock actor said. "Because they can't do that, because that involves real commitment to do something, to express those feelings, they say things, no profile picture very often, sometimes yes, no identifying features there, hidden behind the anonymity of social media, they want to just shoot it all over you and spray it all over you, their venom and their hate."

The 62 year old added, "And you have to consider the source. There's things that have been said lately about people that I love, that I care about deeply, which are ridiculous. I mean, just ridiculous."