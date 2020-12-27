Alec Baldwin Defends Wife Hilaria After She's Accused of Faking Her Spanish Accent

In a lengthy Instagram video, Alec Baldwin seemingly called out media outlets that accused his wife Hilaria Baldwin of faking her Spanish accent.
"We live in a world now where we're hidden behind the anonymity of social media. People feel that they can say anything. They can say anything. They probably would like to do anything if they weren't at risk of getting caught and going to prison," the 30 Rock actor said. "Because they can't do that, because that involves real commitment to do something, to express those feelings, they say things, no profile picture very often, sometimes yes, no identifying features there, hidden behind the anonymity of social media, they want to just shoot it all over you and spray it all over you, their venom and their hate."
The 62 year old added, "And you have to consider the source. There's things that have been said lately about people that I love, that I care about deeply, which are ridiculous. I mean, just ridiculous."
Hilaria, 36, has come under fire recently after a Twitter thread alleging that the yoga instructor is pretending to have a Spanish accent went viral. Videos shared in the thread show Hilaria seemingly speaking with a Spanish accent, and in one video even forgetting how to say the word "cucumber" in English. However, in more recent videos, Hilaria does not seem to have this same accent. The thread also claimed that she grew up in Massachusetts and went by the name "Hillary" while in school.
The mom of five addressed the allegations herself in an Instagram video on Dec. 27, saying that she grew up in a bilingual household and spent time in Spain. She also said that she mixes languages when she feels nervous or upset.
"I try to speak more clearly in each language," Hilaria explained in the video. "I think that that's something that I should try to do but sometimes I mess it up and it's not something that I'm like, playing at, so I want that to be very, very, very clear."