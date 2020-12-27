Josh Brolin and Wife Kathryn Welcome Baby No. 2

Welcome to the MCU, little one.

Avengers actor Josh Brolin and his wife Kathryn Boyd just welcomed their second baby into the family. Kathryn gave birth to her "lil angel" on Christmas Day—several days past her due date.

"Chapel Grace Brolin," the proud mom shared on Instagram on Sunday, Dec. 27. "Born at 6:20 pm on 12/25/20. Our little Christmas evening angel."

Earlier this month, the denim designer gushed over her bundle of joy, writing on Dec. 19, "we love you so much now get on out here already!!!" She then added, "Thought today would bring a healthy dose of drama. Buttttt no.... nope. Still pregnant. Just in case you were wondering. Stilllll pregnant."

The 33-year-old mom originally announced her pregnancy in July, teasing on Instagram, "The Brolin's are a growin' !! Our little December babe is on the way...."

As for Josh, it seems he was counting down to their baby's birth by spending some time in the nude. Earlier in December, the actor (who plays Thanos on-screen) shared an all-too-revealing picture of himself on Instagram, along with the caption, "At the end of the day a life will judged [sic] by how often you were naked. Nobody told they meant metaphorically."

The photo was taken by Kathryn, proving that the parents still like to have a little fun.