Bachelor NationHappy Holidays2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuidePhotosVideos

Gigi Hadid Shares Cute Photos of Zayn Malik and Their Daughter as They Celebrate the Holidays

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's newborn daughter had the most stylish Christmas Day outfit. See the adorable family photos below.

By Alyssa Morin 26 Dec, 2020 11:44 PMTags
BabiesCelebrity FamiliesChristmasHolidaysCelebritiesZayn MalikGigi Hadid
Watch: Gigi Hadid Shares Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Photos

Gigi Hadid is proving to be a master behind the camera.

While the supermodel has graced the covers of magazines, modeled for countless fashion brands and been featured on billboards worldwide, once again, she's showing off her skills behind the lens.

On Christmas Day, the 25-year-old star snapped adorable family photos of Zayn Malik and their newborn daughter enjoying the holidays. In one image, the former One Direction member could be seen cradling his baby girl.

What's more? The couple's little one, who they welcomed in September, was also looking as fashionable as ever in her cream-colored Gucci onesie and knitted Nike Air Jordan sneakers. 'Twas a chic holiday outfit.

And although Gigi cropped out the father-daughter duo's faces, the never-before-seen pics were too cute for words. As of late, the California native has shared candid photos of her family, while still maintaining some privacy. In fact, the pair has settled into Yolanda Hadid's Pennsylvania farm for this very reason.

photos
Celebrities Celebrate the Holidays 2020: Christmas, Hanukkah and More

"They feel peaceful staying there for now," an insider told E! News in August about why the couple decided to move to the East Coast. "Gigi wants the most privacy for their baby and wants to be able to raise her privately."

While the model has not only hid her daughter's face on social media and kept her name a secret, there have been a few glimpses of Gigi and Zayn's parenthood journey. Below, see the couple's holiday photos and more of their sweet family moments!

Instagram
Father-Daughter Duo

The supermodel snapped a sweet pic of Zayn and their baby girl on Christmas Day. 

Instagram
Mini Fashionista

A style icon in-the-making! The couple's little one rocked a chic Gucci onesie and knitted Nike Air Jordan sneakers.

Instagram
It's a Girl!

"This PINK baby news was the highlight of our year 2020," Yolanda Hadid captions a photo from the couple's sex reveal celebration. "Thank you mommy and daddy for this greatest gift."

Instagram
Proud Grandma

Gigi and Zayn share a sweet embrace with the former Real Housewives star after discovering they're expecting a little girl.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Lovey-Dovey

"Decorating & spending time in her nursery really helped me feel prepared when I would get too in my head," the California native shares.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Reading Rainbow

Gigi and Zayn certainly have a future bookworm on their hands. The proud mom reveals, "So many friends sent their favorite books."

Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Couch Potato

From the adorable stuffed animals to the one-of-a-kind pillows, this seating area is too cute for words.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Catching Zzz's

The 25-year-old star gives her followers a peek inside her baby girl's crib, which is decorated with a white canopy and fluffy bears.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Strike a Pose

"The night before I went into labor...," the supermodel shares on Instagram Stories after posting a never-before-seen image of her baby bump.

Instagam
She's Here

When announcing the arrival of her baby girl, Gigi Hadid shared a powerful photo from what appeared to be a hospital room. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world," the new mom wrote. "So in love."

Instagram
Family Forever

While celebrating Halloween, Gigi and Zayn Malik shared their first photo as a family of three.

Instagam
Giving Thanks

One day before Thanksgiving, Gigi enjoyed some mother-daughter time in the great outdoors. 

Instagram
Winter Warrior

While enjoying the great outdoors, Gigi sneaks in a sweet kiss on her daughter's forehead. 

Instagram
Mom Mode

"A whole new kind of busy & tired," Gigi wrote on Instagram. "But she's da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early." 

Hello My Love

Proud grandma Yolanda Hadid previously gushed about her daughter's baby girl. "My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl," she wrote on Instagram. "She is an angel sent to us from above."

Trending Stories

1

Demi Lovato Highlights Her Stretch Marks With Glitter

2

Gigi Hadid Shares Holiday Photos of Zayn Malik and Their Daughter

3

Hilaria Baldwin & Amy Schumer Roast Each Other After Photo Debacle

Still in a cheery mood? Click here to see how your fave stars celebrated the holidays.

Trending Stories

1

Demi Lovato Highlights Her Stretch Marks With Glitter

2

Gigi Hadid Shares Holiday Photos of Zayn Malik and Their Daughter

3

Hilaria Baldwin & Amy Schumer Roast Each Other After Photo Debacle

4

Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale Is Here: Save up to 90%!

5

Everything That Made 2020 the Official Year of TikTok