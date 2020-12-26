Gigi Hadid Shares Cute Photos of Zayn Malik and Their Daughter as They Celebrate the Holidays

Watch : Gigi Hadid Shares Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Photos

Gigi Hadid is proving to be a master behind the camera.

While the supermodel has graced the covers of magazines, modeled for countless fashion brands and been featured on billboards worldwide, once again, she's showing off her skills behind the lens.

On Christmas Day, the 25-year-old star snapped adorable family photos of Zayn Malik and their newborn daughter enjoying the holidays. In one image, the former One Direction member could be seen cradling his baby girl.

What's more? The couple's little one, who they welcomed in September, was also looking as fashionable as ever in her cream-colored Gucci onesie and knitted Nike Air Jordan sneakers. 'Twas a chic holiday outfit.

And although Gigi cropped out the father-daughter duo's faces, the never-before-seen pics were too cute for words. As of late, the California native has shared candid photos of her family, while still maintaining some privacy. In fact, the pair has settled into Yolanda Hadid's Pennsylvania farm for this very reason.