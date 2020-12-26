Bachelor NationHappy Holidays2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuidePhotosVideos

Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Brittany Bell: See Photos and Find Out Her Powerful Name

Nick Cannon is a dad again. The Masked Singer host and partner Brittany Bell welcomed their second child together and his fourth, a baby girl, and gave her a powerful name.

Nick Cannon is a dad again.

The 40-year-old Masked Singer host welcomed his second child with partner Brittany Bell and his fourth overall, a baby girl. Brittany, 33, announced the news on her Instagram page on Christmas Day and revealed the newborn's name.

"The best gift ever we have been surprised with... A GIRL!!!!!" she wrote. "Powerful Queen Cannon came this week perfect timing for Christmas. So much more to share. All I can say is that Nick was my rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth. It was nothing but POWERFUL Merry Christmas!!!! THANK YOU GOD."

Brittany included a selfie of herself holding her newborn daughter and standing next to Nick, dressed as Santa Claus, and their 3-year-old sonGolden Cannon. She also shared a photo of her and Nick holding their daughter, and two pics of Nick cradling her on his own.

Nick, 40, also shares 9-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Cutest Celeb Kids on Instagram

Nick and Brittany have been together on and off since late 2014.

See pics of stars who welcomed babies in 2020:

Instagram / Brittany Bell
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell

The two welcomed their second child together, daughter Powerful Queen Cannon, just before Christmas.

Instagram
Robin Thicke & April Love Geary

On Friday, Dec. 11, the "Blurred Lines" singer and model welcomed their third baby, a son named Luca Patrick

Instagram
Talan & Danielle Torriero

The former Laguna Beach star and his wife, Danielle, welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Hudson Isabella Torriero, on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Danielle wrote on Instagram, "We are already so in love."

Instagram
Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo

The Counting On stars announced the birth of daughter Evangeline Jo Vuolo on Nov. 25. "We are so thankful to God for this precious little angel!" the new mom shared on Instagram. 

Instagram
Coco Rocha

On Nov. 25, the supermodel announced the birth of baby No. 3, a little girl named Iley Ryn. She gushed on Instagram, "It was love at first sight for everyone and we're all so excited to bunker down and cuddle up as a family this winter..."

Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Bryce Harper & Kayla Harper

The Philadelphia Phillies player and his wife welcomed daughter Brooklyn Elizabeth in November.

Instagram / Jade Roper
Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert

The Bachelor Nation couple welcomed their third child on Nov. 14. "He's here and he's perfect," Jade shared on Instagram, alongside an image of her newborn.

Instagram
Sasha Pieterse

The Pretty Little Liars star and hubby Hudson Sheaffer welcomed son Hendrix Wade on Nov. 6. "One week ago today our lives changed forever," she gushed on social media. "We are absolutely in love with him and we still can't believe he's ours."

Lindsay Arnold/Instagram
Lindsay Arnold & Samuel Lightner Cusick

"The most beautiful surprise on this very special day," the Dancing With the Stars pro shared to Instagram on Nov. 2. "Baby Girl and mama are healthy and well..."

Instagram
Hannah Ferrier

The former Below Deck Mediterranean star announced the October birth of daughter Ava Grace Roberts on Nov. 2. 

Ashlee Simpson Ross/Instagram
Ashlee Simpson Ross & Evan Ross

"Ziggy Blu Ross. Our sweet boy has arrived! I'm over the MOON we are so Blessed!" the "Pieces of Me" singer announced in October

Instagram
Desi Perkins

On Oct. 20, the YouTube star announced the birth of her baby boy. 

John Fleenor via Getty Images
Emily Maynard

The Bachelorette alum gave birth to baby No. 5 in October. 

Presley Ann, Getty Images
Mindy Kaling

Following a top-secret pregnancy, in early October the actress revealed she gave birth to a baby boy named Spencer

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Nicki Minaj

The rapper and husband Kenneth Petty welcomed their first child together on Sept. 30.

NBA
Eniko Hart & Kevin Hart

The celeb power couple welcomed daughter Kaori Mai Hart on Sept. 29. Eniko shared on Instagram, "A little bit of heaven sent down to earth. Welcome to the world baby girl..we couldn't love you more."

ABC/Lou Rocco
Meghan McCain

The View panelist welcomed daughter Liberty Sage McCain Domenech on Sept. 28.

Instagram
Katherine Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt

On Aug. 10, the celeb couple wrote on Instagram, "We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn't be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed."

Natalie Tocco Photography
Kailyn Lowry

"No name yet but we are all healthy and so in love," the Teen Mom star told E! News exclusively while announcing the birth of her fourth child. "I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now."

Instagram/Nikki Bella
Nikki Bella

"Our baby boy is here and we couldn't be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy," the Total Bellas star announced on Instagram. Her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev's little one was born on July 31, just one day before her sister, Brie Bella, also gave birth.

Instagram/Brie Bella
Brie Bella

The Total Bellas star gave birth to her and husband Daniel Bryan's second child, a baby boy, on Aug. 1. 

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock
Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake

The A-list couple reportedly welcomed their second child, a baby boy, in July. 

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas

News broke in July that the Game of Thrones star and DNCE frontman had welcomed a baby girl named Willa

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage
Ciara & Russell Wilson

"Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson," the singer announced on Instagram in July. "8lbs 1 oz."

Stephanie Day/Ographr
Beverley Mitchell

"Happy to share with the world our sweet little girl, Mayzel Josephine," the actress shared on July 19. "[She] has captured our hearts and we couldn't love her more."

Getty Images for HRC
Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Justin Mikita

The Modern Family star and his husband welcomed their first child named Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita on July 7.

Camila Nakagawa

"At 7 lbs, 4oz. and 20 inches, Kai Aiden is the most perfect little human I have ever met," The Challenge star told E! News exclusively. "It was love at first sight and I cannot wait to get to know him and for all of the unforgettable memories we will create together."

Instagram
Britt Nilson

The Bachelor star gave birth to daughter Noa Ellis Joy on June 23. 

Instagram
Courtney Robertson

The Bachelor alum and her fiancé, Humberto Preciado, announced the birth of their first child in June. 

Shutterstock
Usain Bolt

The world-famous Olympian and girlfriend Kasi J. Bennett welcomed daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt in May. 

photos
