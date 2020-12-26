Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Wear Matching Outfits to Celebrate Their First Christmas as Parents

Watch : Sophie Turner Wears Tribute Necklace for Daughter Willa

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' holidays were unlike any other!

The power couple, who tied the knot in October 2019, celebrated their first Christmas as parents since welcoming their daughter Willa in July. Making this time of year extra special, the pair twinned in festive outfits.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Jonas Brothers member posted a sweet selfie that showed him and Sophie cuddling in front of their decorative tree. In the snapshot, the two looked effortlessly chic in their matching black sweaters and hot pink paper crowns.

But since the duo has been notoriously private about their little one, she was missing from their image. However, it's clear the couple has been enjoying the holidays and making incredible memories together.

Earlier this month, the Game of Thrones alum and her musician husband took a trip to Mammoth Lakes, Calif, just miles away from their Los Angeles estate, where they were spotted wearing matching masks and ski suits.