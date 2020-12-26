Nikki Bella and Baby Son Matteo Are Twinning in Matching Star Wars Christmas Pajamas

Watch : Nikki Bella's Son Matteo Is Already a Selfie King in New Pics

The Force is strong with these two! Nikki Bella is celebrating her first Christmas as a mom and is twinning with her little man.

On Friday, Christmas Day, the 37-year-old Total Bellas star posted on her Instagram page a video showing her holding 4-month-old son Matteo Chigvintsev, her and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev's first child. Nikki, 37, and the child are wearing matching Star Wars-themed Christmas pajamas.

"Good morning everyone. Say 'Merry Christmas,' Matteo. Did you match Mommy?" Nikki said. "We're in our Star Wars—for Daddy—Christmas pajamas. I feel bad, matching ones for Daddy were sold out, so Daddy's in another one. Say Merry Christmas! Yay! Happy birthday, Jesus!"

Artem, 38, later posted on his own Instagram page a selfie showing himself dressed in a light Star Wars top and cuddling with Nikki and Matteo. He wrote, "Merry Christmas from our little family to yours."

On Halloween, Nikki shared a photo of baby Matteo dressed as Grogu, aka The Child, aka "Baby Yoda," from Disney+'s Star Wars spinoff series The Mandalorian.

Nikki's twin sister and Total Bellas co-star Brie Bella, who welcomed her second child Buddy Danielson a day after Nikki, also posted a sweet family pic on Christmas Day.