Hilaria Baldwin and Amy Schumer Hilariously Roast Each Other After Holiday Photo Debacle

Now that everything's cool...let the celebrity holiday "feud" continue!
Amy Schumer doubled down on roasting Hilaria Baldwin days after sparking some controversy by reposting a family photo of her in her underwear, while Alec Baldwin's wife fired back with her own joke.
On Thursday, Christmas Eve, the 39-year-old comedy star reposted another past pic from Hilaria's account, taken in October, showing the couple with their five small children. Schumer wrote, "Chris and I had such a beautiful day with the kids."
"Why did I comment on this as if this were Hilaria's account!!" commented Alec's eldest daughter from a previous marriage, Ireland Baldwin, 25. "Lol miss you guys!!"
On Friday, Christmas Day, Hilaria, 36, posted on her Instagram page a 2015 photo of Amy dancing at her Inside Amy Schumer season three premiere party, with Hilaria's head photoshopped over comedienne Bridget Everett and Alec's superimposed over then-pregnant fellow comic Jessi Klein's.
"Looking forward to much positivity in 2021-like Alec carrying our next child..." Hilaria wrote. "Thank you @amyschumer for being a part of our pregnancy announcement and convincing me that after 5 children, I've done enough. Alec as a pregnant man is quite high maintenance, no surprise there. It's ok, Amy and I've got all your cravings covered, honey."
Hilaria was the target of body shamers after Amy reposted on Monday, Dec. 1 her pic showing the slim yoga instructor wearing lingerie and holding her and Alec's youngest child, 3-month-old Eduardo. Pretending the image was her holiday card, Amy, who shares a son with husband Chris Fischer, wrote, "Gene and I wanted to wish everyone a happy holiday season. Enjoy it with whatever family members are talking to you this year."
Hilaria, whose photo was taken by her and Alec's eldest child together, daughter Carmen, 7, later said on her own Instagram that she was not upset with Amy and understood it was a joke—although she did not fully get it. However, she did have a problem with some people's comments, saying, "I come from smaller people, I have been a fitness person my entire life and there you go, period end of story."
Amy later apologized and deleted her post. Hilaria said in response, "Girl, don't even apologize! You always make me laugh [heart emoji]. My only intentions were to address some of the not so namaste behavior some people went running wild with after. You don't need to take responsibility for their actions. Much love and light xoxo."
