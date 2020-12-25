Khloe Kardashian Shares Photos of Sweet Christmas Celebrations With Daughter True Thompson

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Finds Name Typo on Old Christmas Card

Christmas Eve and the holiday season in general looks a lot different for the Kardashian-Jenner family this year, but Khloe Kardashian seems to be celebrating in the most perfect way possible.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 24 with a series of photos of her and Tristan Thompson's adorable daughter, 2-year-old True Thompson. While the pair would normally be getting ready for the famous family's annual Christmas Eve party—where they've stunned in matching ensembles two years in a row—this year's bash was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

So instead of preparing for a night of partying, the mother-daughter duo is spending some (festive!) quality time together. The sweet snapshots show a masked-up Khloe and smiley True decorating cookies and playing around with life-size gingerbread people.

"Merry Christmas Eve!!!!" the Good American founder captioned the gallery of pics. "Moments with my True!! The sweetest!! Gingerbread house creations and plenty of candy eating!"