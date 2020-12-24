Jamie Dornan Gives Rare Glimpse Into His Life as a Dad With Hilarious Christmas Video

Watch : Jamie Dornan Jokingly Calls Taron Egerton "Annoying"

For the sake of his children, Jamie Dornan should probably stick to acting.

The 50 Shades of Grey star took to Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 24 to share a video of him attempting to get in the holiday spirit by singing Bing Crosby's "White Christmas." However, as soon as Dornan began to belt out the words, additional voices could be heard off-camera. And they were not impressed!

"Shhh, Daddy! Shush!" Dornan and his wife Amelia Warner's three daughters—Alberta, 1, Elva, 4, and Dulcie, 7—yelled in unison. "Shush, Daddy! Shush!"

The 38-year-old actor topped off the hilarious post with an equally funny caption: "Kids absolutely Loving it."

Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy seemed to agree. "Rave reviews!" he commented.

The ultimate Dad video was a rare glimpse into Dornan's life as a family man. He offered a similar look earlier this year, posting a photo of a makeover Elva and Dulcie had given him that involved a red dress, a pair of high heels and a messy wig fastened into pigtails.