The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Reveal They Have Coronavirus

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick have coronavirus.
The Bachelorette couple announced the news on Instagram Thursday, Dec. 24. "Unfortunately, this is our Christmas card this year," the season 11 star wrote. "We have Covid."
Bristowe explained she and Tartick had been quarantining ahead of their plans to see their family members for Christmas. "We thought we were making a responsible decision to have ONE person over, who had been tested daily for work," the Dancing With the Stars champ noted. "Negative tests for days and days in a row. The day we saw her, she became positive which we all found out the next day, and as a result so did we. Now, like many, we will spend Christmas by ourselves."
The 35-year-old reality star then issued a message to her fans. "We just want to let everyone know that we thought we were being safe, but covid is bigger than us," Bristowe added. "Today, We are thinking of everyone who is spending the holidays alone, anyone who is sick or overcoming something, (as 2020 has taught us to overcome a lot), and all of the healthcare workers who have been away from family, taking care of others for months, and months now. We will be ok!! Be safe and happy holidays!!"
It wasn't long before several of their fellow Bachelor Nation members sent along well-wishes.
"Get well soon," Katie Morton wrote. "Thinking of you both."
Added Tia Booth, "So sorry y'all! Get well soon!"
Tartick had also hinted that the couple would be spending Christmas solo this year in a post shared to Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 23. "Just KB & I for Christmas and this is our card from our family to yours!" he wrote alongside a TikTok video. "And please send all TV & Movie recos so I don't get suckered into doing this again, clearly I get way too into it."
This wasn't the first time Kaitlyn had taken a COVID-19 test. Earlier this month, she told the hosts of Chicks in the Office that she "had a false positive COVID test" while she was on Dancing With the Stars.
"I thought I was done. I thought I would have to say everyone, 'You know what? I have COVID, and I can't continue on this journey,'" she recalled. "I was hysterically bawling. I had to get three tests in a row after that and if they call came back negative, I could go back on the show and they were."