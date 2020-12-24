Evan Bass Shares Sweet Comment About His Love Story With Carly Waddell After Breakup

Evan Bass cherished falling in love with Carly Waddell on Bachelor in Paradise just as much as fans enjoyed watching it happen.

As if it weren't tough enough that the couple announced their separation on Wednesday, Dec. 23, Evan posted a heartbreaking comment to social media later in the day.

Back in June, the 38-year-old erectile-dysfunction specialist shared a cute throwback pic to Instagram to mark the pair's three-year wedding anniversary. "There's never been a better paradise love story," he captioned the shot that showed himself and Carly covered in body paint from their time on Paradise in 2017.

On Dec. 23, in light of the sad news, a fan commented on the post, "This didn't age well," followed by a frowning face.

Evan succinctly responded to the fan's remark with, "still true."

Evan and Carly, who released a statement that day referring to the choice to part ways as a "difficult" one, are parents to 13-month-old son Charles "Charlie" Wolf and two-year-old daughter Isabella "Bella" Evelyn. Additionally, Evan has three sons from a prior marriage.