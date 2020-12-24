Was Kourtney Kardashian Photoshopped Into This Family Holiday Photo? Here’s the Truth

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Shares a Cryptic Quote About an Ex

What are the holidays without a little family time? The Kardashian clan has been hanging out in Lake Tahoe over their winter break, watching classic movies like The Holiday, making garlic bread shaped like Christmas trees and opening gag gifts from their famous friends (cough Chrissy Teigen and John Legend).

Kim Kardashian documented all her fam's Christmas bonding time on Instagram and, on Wednesday, Dec. 23, she shared a group photo from their porch overlooking the lake.

Bundled up in puffer coats and sweaters were Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble. Also pictured: Scott Disick and his ex Kourtney Kardashian. Or was she?

According to some detectives on the internet, Kourtney may not have been there at all. Fans quickly commented on Kim's post to note that eldest Kardashian sister looked like a "cardboard cut out." One wrote, "Kourtney looks photoshopped lol" while another said, "Kourtney either got shopped in or she's feeling ghostly today."