The Bachelorette's Ivan Hall Reveals Why Tayshia Adams Sent Him Home Over Religious Reasons

Ivan Hall has some clarification for fans shocked by his Bachelorette exit over religious reasons.

While only one man can get Tayshia Adams' final rose, fans were surprised when she chose to send Ivan home during The Bachelorette finale. When deciding whether to hand a rose to Ivan, the recently returned Ben Smith or eventual winner Zac Clark, the reality star said that after discussing some serious topics with Ivan, she learned they have major religious differences. As her religion intersects with her "morals and my beliefs," she decided to send Ivan home.

"I was definitely struggling with bringing it up, 'cause, you know, all the girls I have dated in the past, it never ended because of religion or anything, but I know that's something that's important to you," Ivan told Tayshia, adding that he wished he had brought up religion earlier in their courtship.

Yet, on camera, Tayshia and Ivan never spoke of religious differences, which is why, for many fans, the issue came out of left field. However, on Bachelor Nation's Caila Quinn's Instagram Story, he spilled a little more tea about the situation.