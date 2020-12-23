Chrissy Teigen Shares She "Never Will Be" Pregnant Again After Loss of Son Jack

Watch : John Legend's NSFW Comment That Shocked Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen is opening up about her body three months after the loss of her third child, Jack.

On Wednesday, Dec. 23, the former model took to Instagram to share a personal progress report.

"This is me and my body, just yesterday," she wrote. "Even though I'm no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been. And I have no idea why i still have this bump, honestly.

She continued, "It's frustrating. But I'm proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways. I love being pregnant, so so much, and I'm sad I never will be again. But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day. Anyhoo. Love u guys. Xx."

As many may recall, Chrissy revealed the heartbreaking news that she and her husband John Legend suffered a pregnancy loss back in October. Since then, the couple has been open and transparent about their loss and subsequent grief on social media.