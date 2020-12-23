The Trailer For Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Table Is Just So Aesthetically Pleasing

Watch : Chip & Joanna Gaines: Any Couple Can Have What We Have

Joanna Gaines is back and this time, she's fixing up some delicious dishes in the kitchen.

The star of Fixer Upper and queen of the upcoming Magnolia Network is about to have her own cooking show, and E! News has a sneak peek at its debut. Based on the trailer, Magnolia Table appears to feature Jo cooking her favorite recipes, making a bit of a mess, and then teasing her family for not immediately running to join her for lunch. It's not exactly a cooking tutorial from a pro chef, but it's positively charming and of course it all takes place in the kitchen of our dreams.

"If you're looking to learn how to cut things, this is not the show for you," Jo says.

Sometimes, she loses a whole lemon on the floor, and that's okay.

Recipes include tiramisu, a whole episode of biscuits, a green bean salad and just a whole bunch of other things we'd like to eat right now if we could.