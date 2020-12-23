Clare Crawley and Dale Moss React to the Ending of Tayshia Adams' Bachelorette Journey

Watch : "Bachelorette": Blake Moynes Talks Dating Both Clare & Tayshia

If there's anyone who could understand what Tayshia Adams is feeling right now, it's likely Clare Crawley.

The former Bachelorette and her fiancé Dale Moss took to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 22 to share their thoughts on Tayshia's Bachelorette journey, including Zac Clark's proposal.

Dale, who is away from Clare while he visits family ahead of the holidays, was the first to congratulate the couple on their engagement, saying on his Instagram Story, "It's official! Zac and Tayshia, congratulations. Couldn't be more happy... Wishing you nothing but happiness and the best. I know [Clare] feels exactly the same way."

Back on the west coast, Clare was just starting to watch the show and expressed excitement over the finale. She said on her Instagram Story that Tayshia really put her "heart and soul" into finding love.

And though the Bachelor Nation member quit this season after finding love with Dale, she remarked that there was an "amazing group of guys" for Tayshia to choose from.