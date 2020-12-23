Tayshia Adams Is Engaged After the Season 16 Bachelorette Finale

Watch : Chris Harrison Teases "Tumultuous" Ending for Tayshia

Tayshia Adams has made her choice.

The leading lady of The Bachelorette is now engaged to Zac Clark after a whirlwind, pandemic-tinged season of reality TV that ended, quite simply, in the most boring way possible.

In a way, that's a compliment. We don't necessarily crave boring TV, but the past four seasons of this franchise have ended in such out-of-control ways that it's sort of nice to see two people just calmly get engaged. They tried to trick us with Tayshia getting caught on her words, but that was truly one of the most chill endings Bachelor Nation has gotten in a while. We got a season that ended with two happily engaged interracial couples and that feels like something to celebrate, even if we still feel a bit itchy for drama and have a lot of questions about Ivan's religious beliefs.

Let's go back to the beginning, shall we?