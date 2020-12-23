Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Reunite With Travis Scott to Give Back Before Christmas

The gang's all here! Mom and Dad (that would be Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott) are reuniting for a very important cause this Christmas.
Kylie may have partnered with The Grinch for her Christmas cosmetics collab, but this week she's proving she's definitely not one herself. In fact, our hearts grew three sizes when we learned how the Kylie Cosmetics founder is teaching little Stormi Webster about the beauty of giving back this holiday season.
On Tuesday, Dec. 22, Kylie and her 2-year-old daughter flew to Houston, Texas, to support Travis (real name Jacques Berman Webster) at a charity event.
The mother-daughter duo took her private jet, dubbed Kylie Air, to Houston to reunite with Stormi's father during his toy drive with the Cactus Jack Foundation. The 28-year-old rapper led a COVID-conscious, drive-up giveaway at the Sunnyside Park neighborhood where he grew up.
Kylie shared a photo of Stormi, wearing a face mask and olive green jumpsuit, on site to lend Travis a helping hand. The 23-year-old reality star wrote on her Instagram Story, "big girl supporting her daddy @ his xmas food and toy drive."
Travis helped give out 2,000 Mattel toys to 1,000 students from local elementary schools. Folks in need also received produce, Christmas trees, blankets, shoes and COVID protective gear.
It's just one of the ways Kylie is setting a positive example for her soon-to-be 3-year-old. She's already counting down the days to Stormi's 3rd birthday in February, and wrote on Instagram this week, "my baby is turning 3 soon and mommy's not ok!!!!!!"
Kylie and Travis broke it off in October 2019 after two years as a couple. E! News learned at the time, "It's not a firm split. They've been fighting again, but have still seen each other within this last month."
And when quarantine hit in the spring of 2020, Kylie confirmed that he was a part of their pod. She and the "TKN" artist shared cute family photos on social media, including an appearance by Stormi, during their pizza night together.
Then, in October, the parents reunited for a sexy photoshoot with Givenchy's creative team—and Travis was even shirtless in one steamy pic. Khloe Kardashian commented, "ABSOLUTELY SHOOK TO MY CORE," which only fueled rumors that the pair could be getting back together.
However, a source told E! News at the time that Kylie and Travis remained good friends, but that's it. "There's nothing going on with them," the insider told us. "They got along well and are great at co-parenting. They spend time together and have figured out a system that works well for them."
Earlier this month, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star got in the holiday spirit by vacationing in chilly Lake Tahoe with her famous fam, and had a movie night with Stormi to watch The Polar Express as they sported matching Grinch pajamas.
Later, Kylie gave KUWTK fans a behind-the-scenes look at her Christmas decorations at home. Hint: They include life-size polar bear figures. Go see for yourself.