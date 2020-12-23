Gleb Savchenko's Estranged Wife Elena Samodanova Packs on the PDA With New Man

Elena Samodanova is moving on—and there are pictures to prove it.
The dancer, who was married to Dancing With the Stars' Gleb Savchenko for more than a decade before their split this year, has been spotted locking lips with someone new. The mom of two was photographed on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Dec. 21 with a drink in hand while smooching fellow ballroom pro Vlad Kvartin.
"It looked like a romantic getaway that they both very much enjoyed," a source described. "They were inseparable and walked around holding hands and being affectionate the entire time."
It seems the two got to soak up the sun on the beach, where they ate lunch and strolled together, the source shared. "He caressed her face and whispered in her ear," the insider noted. "Elena giggled and seemed very happy with him."
The pair also got to take in a sunset with their arms wrapped around each other, per the source, complete with kisses and hugs.
Pictures of the dancers together emerged just as news also broke of Samodanova's divorce filing in Los Angeles on Dec. 22, more than a month after she and Savchenko announced their split on Nov. 6.
"It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage," he announced on social media at the time. "We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family's need for privacy and healing during this time."
However, Samodanova raised eyebrows when she also posted a cryptic quote that read, "I don't hate you, I'm just disappointed you turned into everything you said you'd never be."
Meanwhile, he has since stepped out with actress and singer Cassie Scerbo. She and Savchenko also recently vacationed together in Mexico with his Dancing With the Stars Season 29 partner Chrishell Stause and her new boyfriend, fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe.