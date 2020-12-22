Kelly Clarkson Recalls Being "So High" From the Dentist She Forgot an Entire Night

Watch : Kelly Clarkson Mistaken for a Seat Filler at 2019 ACMs

Kelly Clarkson still can't remember what happened in the hours after receiving some dental work.

In a just-released clip from The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Grammy winner swapped stories with celeb guest Kaley Cuoco about nights they can't recall. While The Flight Attendant star's story involved sake and a horse show, Kelly noted that her experience did not include alcohol.

"I was at CVS filling some prescription because I'd had dental work done the day before," the American Idol alum explained. "And I look in my bag and I have all these jewelry boxes and I'm like, 'What the hell?' Like I have literally five to six big boxes of jewelry in my bag. And I'm like, 'Did I like rob someone's house?'"

After making the jewelry discovery, Clarkson called her assistant, who informed her they had gone shopping together after the singer's rehearsal with her band. On top of that, the duo also went to dinner together after shopping.