How Netflix Is Distancing Itself From Shia LaBeouf Ahead of Awards Season

Netflix has removed Shia LaBeouf's name from its awards website following FKA Twigs' lawsuit against him.

E! News has learned that Shia's name was scrubbed from the streaming service's For Your Consideration page of awards-publicity material for the upcoming film Pieces of a Woman. The actor's name was previously included on the site but has since been removed after the singer-songwriter, born Tahliah Barnett, filed a lawsuit earlier this month against her ex-boyfriend for alleged sexual battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

However, prior to the public allegations, Shia was not planning on participating in publicity for the film. E! News is told this will not significantly alter Netflix's awards strategy, and the decision to remove his name was not a direct reaction to the lawsuit.

Shia co-stars opposite Vanessa Kirby in the upcoming drama film from director Kornél Mundruczó, which is set for limited theatrical release on Dec. 30 before it debuts on Netflix on Jan. 7. In the film, Shia plays the partner to Vanessa's character as the couple deals with the devastating aftermath of a tragic home birth.