Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid Reunite After 9 Months With a Message to Irish Frontline Workers

Courteney Cox and boyfriend Johnny McDaid of Snow Patrol found their way back to each other after being separated due to the coronavirus pandemic, and now, the couple is taking the time to thank frontline workers in Johnny's hometown of Derry, Ireland for all that they do during these difficult times.
On Dec. 11, Courteney and Johnny shared a video message showing their gratitude.
The Cougar Town alum kicked off the video, saying, "We just want to thank all the people at Ráth Mór in Creggan for all the incredible work you've done this year.
"Well done guys. Thank you so much for all the work," added Johnny. "It's so appreciated. I know it's been a really tough year, but here's to a great 2021 ahead."
Rath Mór Centre is a community and business center that, according to its official Twitter account, promotes "social enterprise, social justice, peace building, wellbeing and inclusive dialogue." On Saturday, Dec. 19, it threw a live streamed Christmas event.
While the couple is in the same place now, they were forced to be physically apart for much of 2020.
"He was supposed to go to Switzerland to write and instead, he had to go to England first and then, all of a sudden, [quarantine] happened," she told The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May of how she and her partner were separated by lockdowns put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19. "I have not seen him in so long and you don't realize, we spend a lot of time on FaceTime, but now, it's like, Oh, my god, I just miss, you know, his physical touch. Just all of it. It's been hard, really. This is the longest time."
Courteney and Johnny may be together again, but the pandemic wasn't the first time they were apart. The couple, who got engaged in 2014, called off their wedding just one year later. Ultimately, however, they reunited with a different perspective on their romance, and have been going strong ever since.
"You know, he's from Ireland. And the way he regards love is precious. We have to treat it in a different way. It's more special," the Friends star said on Running Wild With Bear Grylls in 2016. "You coddle it. So, I didn't know how to regard love the way he does. And I definitely made a lot of mistakes that I see, whether it's co-dependency or people-pleasing. I didn't know how to bring it in. It was always external. I definitely have learned a lot, and no matter what, I will be a better person from that breakup, even though it was so brutal."
Watch their video thanking frontline workers above!