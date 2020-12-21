See the Photo of Shia LaBeouf Kissing Margaret Qualley as He Faces Abuse Allegations

Watch : Inside Shia LaBeouf's Controversial History

Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley put the P in PDA when paparazzi photographed the pair kissing at a Los Angeles airport on Sunday, Dec. 20.

A casually dressed Shia pulled up to the airport in his pickup truck to pick up his rumored girlfriend, Margaret, who immediately planted a kiss on the Transformers actor. Soon enough, their smooch turned into a rather NSFW moment, with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress wrapping her leg around Shia. The love fest continued in the cab of the truck, before the pair sped off.

The pair was previously spotted out and about in Los Angeles earlier this summer. They were later revealed to be working together on a project for Margaret's sister, Rainey Qualley, who is more commonly known as the singer Rainsford.

In October, Shia and Margaret starred in an emotional and sexually explicit music video for Rainsford's song "Love Me Like You Hate Me."