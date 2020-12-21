Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Enjoy Romantic Winter Getaway Ahead of Christmas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are taking full advantage of the winter season.
On Sunday, Dec. 20, the couple was photographed in Mammoth Lakes, Calif, miles away from their native Los Angeles, where there is currently a stay-at-home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sophie, 24, and Joe, 31, sported matching masks and were wearing ski suits.
An insider tells E! News of their getaway, "They seem very happy and are spending a lot of time in the house they are staying in." The source adds, "They went skiing and went to the local store to pick up some supplies."
As fans may recall, the Game of Thrones alum and the "Gotta Find You" singer, who tied the knot in May 2019, welcomed their baby girl Willa back in July.
Although the stars were very hush-hush prior to and after the birth of their daughter, Sophie has shared a few never-before-seen pregnancy photos of her baby bump back in September.
More recently, the new mom called out anti-maskers on her Instagram Story.
"If I can wear while I give birth, you can wear a mask at Walmart," the Dark Phoenix actress said in a short clip. "And that's the tea."
As for Joe, he's apparently the ultimate husband these days. On Tuesday, Dec. 15, Sophie took to her Instagram Story to share a gift from Jonas Brothers front man.
The star shared a selfie with her 15.2 million followers of her in a Hannah Montana fan t-shirt, a gift from Joe. She captioned the photo, "Thanks to the hubbs of the year for my early Christmas gift."